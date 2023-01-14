News4JAGs predictions: Can Jaguars keep this dream season rolling in the playoffs?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars completed their worst-to-first flip last week by winning the AFC South. Now, the Jaguars (9-8) are hosting their first playoff game since 2017 when they face the Chargers (10-7) on Saturday night at 8:15. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 5-12.

The playoffs in Jacksonville. Who’d have thought that? Certainly not the caboose in the sports staff predictions. Thankfully, the Jaguars lugged me into the postseason to likely add another L to my ledger. The offensive woes as of late don’t have me feeling the most confident entering this one. I know Jacksonville bludgeoned the Chargers in Week 3, but I’m worried that the Jaguars have taken steps backwards the last few games on that side of the ball. Or maybe they were just disinterested against teams that didn’t inspire a lot of interest. Let’s hope it’s the latter. Chargers 24, Jaguars 17.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 9-8.

The Jaguars are playing with house money. This season, no matter how it ends, is already a success. It’s tough to beat a team twice in the same year, but these teams have changed so much during the season that it’s almost not a factor right now. Jacksonville should be able to run on the Chargers. Jaguars 27, Chargers 24.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 8-9.

I am expecting a lot of points in this one. It might be who can score last. The Jacksonville offense has not been clicking on all cylinders the last few weeks, but they will get back in gear on Saturday. The difference in this one will be a win-and-go-home experience. Both teams have not in been in the playoffs in awhile but the Jaguars were in an early playoff game last week. That experience should help to prepare them for the big stage. I’m rolling with the Jaguars this week. I think a Jamal Agnew kick return for a touchdown is the difference in the game. Jaguars 35, Chargers 31.