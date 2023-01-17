News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones, Providence Christian (Tenn.), Ribault, Vero Beach.

Glance: Coach Will Mayer’s team has been phenomenal. Kenny’s winning streak is at 17 games after victories over Mainland (51-30) and Bolles (55-40), as well as a forfeit win over Jackson since our last Super 6. They’ve got a huge showdown against No. 2 Oakleaf on Thursday night. The hallmark of a Mayer team is defense and fundamentals, and Kenny is thriving in both. The Crusaders are holding teams to 29.6 ppg and shooting nearly 60% from the free throw line. Clare Coyle (11.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Riley Talbert (10.8 ppg), and Sophia Rueppell (9.7 ppg) are steady and effective.

2. (2) Oakleaf (19-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bradford, First Coast, Fleming Island, Jackson, Mainland, Nease, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Knights are up to 18 consecutive wins after crushing First Coast (66-13) and Morrow, a Georgia program, 59-16. They then topped county rival and previously ranked Ridgeview 64-56 in the MLK Jr. tourney at Orange Park. with Kaylah Turner (22.1 ppg), Fantasia James (17.9 ppg), Kamiya Jones (9.1 ppg) and Trista Brown (9.7 ppg) are keeping Oakleaf humming. Their showdown at No. 1 Bishop Kenny will determine who stays or who moves up to the top spot.

3. (3) Jackson (13-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Gainesville, NC GBB Academy, St. Augustine, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Tigers missed out on a chance to win the Gateway tournament when they were pulled from it following an altercation in a game with Raines. They had to forfeit a game against No. 1 Bishop Kenny on Monday night, so there is an additional loss since we last checked in.

4. (NR) San Jose Prep (15-6, Independent)

Notable wins: Boca Raton, Bolles, Florida High, Kathleen, Mandarin, Northside Christian (NC), Ribault, Rickards, St. Johns CD.

Glance: The Storm were a common sight in the Super 6 last season and they’re back in now, courtesy of a five-game winning streak, including a 52-43 win over previously ranked Bolles. Terrielle Clark (8.7 ppg) leads the Storm regulars in scoring.

5. (T6) St. Johns Country Day (10-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bayshore, Episcopal, First Academy, George Jenkins, The Rock

Glance: The Spartans have won seven straight, including two since our last Super 6. St. Johns beat Covenant School of Jacksonville (70-24) and Raines (62-43). They face previously ranked (and probably still could be ranked) Ridgeview on Tuesday, University Christian on Friday and White on Saturday to round out the week. Taliah Scott remains on a scorched earth scoring pace (37.4 ppg). Last week, Scott earned Naismith player of the year watch list honors as well as McDonald’s All-American nominee status. She’s all but a lock to appear in that prestigious game.

6. (NR) Nease (13-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Columbia, Horizon, Menendez, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Tocoi Creek, Villages Charter.

Glance: The Panthers move back in to the Super 6 after a lot of churn in the rankings this week. They’ve got two local losses (to Oakleaf and Ridgeview). This spot could have gone to Bolles, Providence or Ridgeview, but the Panthers nose them out this week. Nease has three quality opponents on deck this week, starting with Menendez on Tuesday night. Then it’s Columbia and Hilliard at home on Thursday and Friday. Camryn Robinson (18.2 ppg) and Madi Ray (8.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg) lead the Panthers.

Dropped out

Bolles (12-7, Class 4A); Providence (14-4, Class 3A); Ridgeview (14-6, Class 5A)

On the bubble

Baker County (12-4, Class 5A); Bartram Trail (11-11, Class 7A); Beachside (13-3, Class 4A); Bolles (12-7, Class 4A); Bradford (9-6, Class 3A); Episcopal (10-8, Class 3A); Fort White (11-6, Class 1A); Hilliard (11-5, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (13-7, Class 4A); Mandarin (9-8, Class 7A); Menendez (11-10, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (8-7, Class 2A); Paxon (10-6, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (9-8, Class 6A); Providence (14-4, Class 3A); Ribault (12-6, Class 4A); Ridgeview (14-6, Class 5A); St. Augustine (13-6, Class 5A); St. Joseph (14-4, Class 2A); Sandalwood (9-9, Class 7A); Tocoi Creek (13-6, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (12-6, Class 3A); University Christian (8-3, Class 2A).