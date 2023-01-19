Gators Breakdown: Analyzing Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz | Rashada saga ending

After a lackluster career at Wisconsin, Graham Mertz transfers to Florida.

After Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft, it was no surprise the Gators needed to hit the transfer portal for a quarterback. It probably did come as a surprise that the QB was Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) are joined by Seth Varnadore (Varnadore Films) to break down Mertz’s game.

Also, reaction to Jaden Rashada asking to be released from Florida.

