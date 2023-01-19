Perfect: Trevor Lawrence is 37-0 as a starter in high school, college and the NFL on Saturdays

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-30. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence has never lost a game on Saturday in high school, college or the NFL.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Sure, the NFL largely doesn’t play its games on Saturday, but still, that’s impressive. In Lawrence’s career at those three levels, he is a combined 37-0. Yes, 37 wins, no losses, including back-to-back prime-time wins over the Titans and Chargers the last two Saturday nights.

“This guy. (Knocks on wood) No, la-la, next question,” Doug Pederson said laughing when asked about Lawrence’s streak.

Let’s look at those numbers.

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter with Clemson. In Saturday games with the Tigers, he went 10-0 as a true freshman in 2018, 13-0 in 2019 and 9-0 in 2020. Lawrence missed two games in 2020 with COVID. That’s 32 Saturday games, another win on Thursday and a national championship victory on a Monday.

In high school at Cartersville, Lawrence won games in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons on Saturday, including a 52-45 shootout over Bartram Trail in 2017. There have been several reports listing Lawrence’s Saturday record at 41-0 but that isn’t quite accurate.

True, Lawrence’s Clemson teams were 38-2 in games he played in during his career. But he didn’t start his first four games as a true freshman (Kelly Bryant was the starter). Lawrence got reps here and there for the Tigers while backing up Bryant.

Then came the shift, a Week 4 game against Georgia Tech. Bryant was sluggish. Lawrence came in and threw four touchdown passes. He started the week after that against Syracuse and every game the remainder of his career.

That’s 32 wins on Saturday in college.

Three wins in high school on Saturday.

And two very, very big ones in the NFL on Saturday.

Lawrence said that he’s probably lost a game on a Saturday at some point in his career.

“I guess middle school football. We probably played a championship [on a Saturday],” Lawrence said. “I think we won that. I don’t remember. I’m sure I lost on a Saturday at some point.”

Add that up to the 2-0 mark (in prime-time, back-to-back games) and Lawrence is pristine in Saturday games. Will that perfect streak continue against the Chiefs, who have a streak of their own? Kansas City has reached four consecutive AFC title games.