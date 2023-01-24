Major honor: St. Johns CD’s Taliah Scott named McDonald’s All-American

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taliah Scott has joined an ultra-exclusive club.

The St. Johns Country Day girls basketball star guard was named a McDonald’s All-American selection on Tuesday afternoon. Scott, who has signed with the University of Arkansas, becomes just the fourth area girls star to earn what is regarded as the platinum standard in high school hoops.

Only 24 boys and 24 girls are named McDonald’s All-Americans annually. The game will be played March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Scott is the first area girls player to make the team that hasn’t played at Ribault. Previously, Shante Stevens (2003), Erica White (2004) and Rennia Davis (2017) have earned the honor.

Scott surpassed the 2,000-career point mark on Dec. 6 in a win over Parker and has continued to rain down points at a ridiculous pace. Scott is averaging 37.3 points per game, a number that ranks No. 2 in the country behind Nicole Melious out of Wagner (Staten Island, NY).

In her first season at St. Johns last year, Scott led the state in scoring (31.5 ppg) and finished fourth for the state’s Miss Basketball honor. She was the All-News4JAX player of the year and has been a three-time first-team selection.