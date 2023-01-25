Gators Breakdown: Reviewing the Florida Gators 2023 transfer portal additions

Billy Napier fills needs all over the Gators roster with 10 portal additions

After the Florida Gators had a mass exodus of transfers out of the program, getting quality depth was a must in the first transfer portal window.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) break down the ten incoming transfers the Gators acquired.

