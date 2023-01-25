Gators Breakdown: Reviewing the Florida Gators 2023 transfer portal additions

After the Florida Gators had a mass exodus of transfers out of the program, getting quality depth was a must in the first transfer portal window.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) break down the ten incoming transfers the Gators acquired.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher