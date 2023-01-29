Gators Breakdown: LB Adarius Hayes continues the great start for Florida Gators 2024 class

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Adarius Hayes is the second top LB commit for the Class of 2024

The Florida Gators Class of 2024 adds another four star prospect as LB Adarius Hayes commits to the orange and blue.

David Waters breaks down Hayes and the Class of 2024 so far.

