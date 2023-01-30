Pro Bowl drought ends: Jaguars’ return man Jamal Agnew a late addition

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) celebrates touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Th Jaguars’ Pro Bowl drought is over.

Jamal Agnew was named to the annual all-star event on Monday as an injury replacement for Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay.

Agnew’s selection is the team’s first since 2019 and just the 31st in franchise history. He is Jacksonville’s first return specialist to ever make the Pro Bowl. Agnew joins punters Bryan Barker and Chris Hanson and kicker Mike Hollis as the Jaguars’ only Pro Bowl specialists.

Agnew averaged 26 yards per kick return on 21 kickoffs for the Jaguars as he returned from a season-ending injury in 2021 with a bang. He had a major 54-yard return in the Week 18 win over the Titans which clinched the AFC South title.

In the playoffs, Agnew was sensational. He returned seven kicks for a 37.9-yard average. That number is the second highest in a single postseason with a minimum of five returns.

Agnew also made an impact as a receiver, catching 23 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.