Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park.

This is the first time in the 25-year history of the Clay County Gator Club has been in the rotation of a Florida football head coach’s speaking tour.

Billy Napier's spring speaking tour announced (Gator Boosters Inc.)

This year’s speaking tour includes stops in South Florida, the Space Coast and New York City, among others.

Ticket opportunities will be available here in the coming weeks and email invitations for UF Alumni and Gator Boosters will be sent out to those in each respective region.

Napier’s complete schedule is below:

March 20

Melbourne, Fla.

Hosted by Space Coast Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

March 29

Lakeland, FL

Hosted by Polk County Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

April 3

Orange Park, Fla.

Hosted by Clay County Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

April 11

Gainesville, Fla.

Hosted by Gainesville QB Club

Gainesville QB Club <http://www.quarterbackclub.org/> Members Only

April 19

Fort Myers, Fla.

Hosted by Southwest Florida Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

April 24

New York, NY

Hosted by Gotham Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

May 3

Sarasota, Fla.

Hosted by Sarasota County Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

May 8

Panama City, Fla.

Hosted by Panhandle Gator Club

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

May 17

Miami, Fla.

Hosted by Gator Club of Miami

Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans

May 22

Gainesville, Fla.

Hosted by Fightin’ Gator Touchdown Club

Fightin’ Gator TD Club <http://www.fgtc.org/> Members Only

