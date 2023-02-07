Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park.
This is the first time in the 25-year history of the Clay County Gator Club has been in the rotation of a Florida football head coach’s speaking tour.
This year’s speaking tour includes stops in South Florida, the Space Coast and New York City, among others.
Ticket opportunities will be available here in the coming weeks and email invitations for UF Alumni and Gator Boosters will be sent out to those in each respective region.
Napier’s complete schedule is below:
March 20
Melbourne, Fla.
Hosted by Space Coast Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
March 29
Lakeland, FL
Hosted by Polk County Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
April 3
Orange Park, Fla.
Hosted by Clay County Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
April 11
Gainesville, Fla.
Hosted by Gainesville QB Club
Gainesville QB Club <http://www.quarterbackclub.org/> Members Only
April 19
Fort Myers, Fla.
Hosted by Southwest Florida Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
April 24
New York, NY
Hosted by Gotham Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
May 3
Sarasota, Fla.
Hosted by Sarasota County Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
May 8
Panama City, Fla.
Hosted by Panhandle Gator Club
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
May 17
Miami, Fla.
Hosted by Gator Club of Miami
Gator Boosters, Alumni Association Members, Gators Fans
May 22
Gainesville, Fla.
Hosted by Fightin’ Gator Touchdown Club
Fightin’ Gator TD Club <http://www.fgtc.org/> Members Only
