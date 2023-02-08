News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Top teams stay put as district tourneys arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 7.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (23-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), NFEI, Riverside, St. Petersburg, Sandalwood, Shady Spring (WV), University Christian, Vanguard.

Glance: The Stallions dropped their regular season finale, 79-72, to Naples Barron Collier. That’s not a bothersome loss at all. Providence’s defeats this year have been to 19-5 Collier and 21-4 Winter Haven, larger classification teams that will be a force in the playoffs. The district tournament is up next for Providence and its Big 3 of Jaylen Robinson (13.4 ppg), Chris Arias (11 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Mason Lee (10.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg). They open with Bishop Snyder in the 3-3A tournament before a likely final against a red-hot Episcopal.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (18-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga), Nease (twice), Paxon, Poinciana, Ribault, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Seven straight Ws for the Sharks, including a 42-32 win over Nease since our last Super 6. They’ve got a solid Orange Park on deck Wednesday night in the District 3-6A tournament. A win there could potentially set up a clash against rival Nease or No. 3 Oakleaf.

3. (3) Oakleaf (21-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: American, Camden County (Ga), McKeel Academy, Orange Park (twice), Sandalwood (twice), Westside.

Glance: No issues for the Knights since our last Super 6, with three Ws. Oakleaf beat Atlantic Coast (64-37), Ridgeview (67-38) and First Coast (50-39). They’ve got a solid Nease next in the District 3-6A tournament. As prefaced above, I got valid questions after last week’s Super 6 about why I’d move Oakleaf down. The answer is simple. Schedule strength. In terms of schedule strength in our Super 6, from the top six teams to the others below, the Knights are ahead of only Harvest, Hilliard, Interlachen Seacoast, Temple Christian and Yulee in schedule strength. Oakleaf’s best showing, to me, was an OT loss to Providence. That’s no slight to Oakleaf. They’ve handled every challenge on their schedule. They stand to get two significant tests this week in the form of Nease and potentially Ponte Vedra.

4. (4) Episcopal (20-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles (twice), Fletcher, Maclay, Marianna, North Broward Prep, Palatka, St. John Paul II, Trinity Christian, Westside, Williston, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Eagles beat Bolles handily (63-40) in the regular season finale and now barrel into the District 3-3A tournament. They open against Trinity Christian and will likely face No. 1 Providence in the district final. They’re in the state playoffs regardless.

5. (5) Ribault (20-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Impact Christian, Jackson (twice), Lake Howell, Mandarin, Orange Park, Riverside, Spruce Creek, White, Wolfson.

Glance: The Trojans have won five consecutive games, including Ws over Parker (75-38) and Spruce Creek (86-61) since our last Super 6. They’ve got Raines in the District 3-4A tournament on Wednesday, followed by the winner of Jackson-Yulee.

6. (6) North Florida Educational (17-9, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Alexander (Ga.), Bay, Blake, DME Academy, Potter’s House, Riverside, San Jose Prep, Tampa Catholic, University Christian, Pensacola Washington.

Glance: The Eagles beat UC (87-84) and Covenant School of Jacksonville (77-12) since our last Super 6. They’ve got Seacoast Christian on Wednesday, a game it should win easily, and then the winner of Harvest or Temple Christian in the District 2-2A final.

Others

Bishop Kenny (18-7, Class 4A); Bolles (16-10, Class 4A); Columbia (16-9, Class 5A); Fleming Island (15-11, Class 6A); Fletcher (15-9, Class 6A); Harvest Community (19-7, Class 2A); Hilliard (18-4, Class 1A); Impact Christian (16-8, Class 2A); Interlachen (19-7, Class 3A); Jackson (14-11, Class 4A); Nease (18-7, Class 6A); Orange Park (18-8, Class 6A); Palatka (17-9, Class 4A); Paxon (17-5, Class 4A); Riverside (12-11, Class 5A); St. Augustine (14-11, Class 5A); St. Joseph (20-5, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (12-7, independent); Seacoast Christian (17-7, Class 2A); Temple Christian (17-6, Class 2A); University Christian (14-10, Class 2A); Wolfson (15-10, Class 4A); Yulee (14-12, Class 4A).