Gators Breakdown: Get to know Florida Gators QB commit DJ Lagway

The crown-jewel of the 2024 recruiting class hops on Gators Breakdown

The Class of 2024 takes center stage now for the Florida Gators headlined by five star quarterback DJ Lagway.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters and Will Miles are joined by Lagway as he discusses his journey so far and what’s ahead for the elite signal-caller.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher