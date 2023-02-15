Girls high school basketball playoffs ‘23: BK, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview, St. Johns CD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview and St. Johns Country Day’s girls basketball teams all stamped their tickets to the third round of the state playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders, Knights, Spartans and Stallions will all host regional final games on Friday night.

Kenny, a wire-to-wire News4JAX Super 6 No. 1 team, stormed out to a 22-0 lead over visiting Ribault and rolled to a 70-43 win in the Region 1-4A semifinals. The Crusaders (28-1) will host second-seeded Rutherford on Friday night in a quest to reach their fifth consecutive state final four. The Rams edged Bolles 51-50.

Super 6 No. 2 Oakleaf clobbered visiting Crestview 79-46 in the Region 1-6A semifinals.

Also moving on was Ridgeview, which made the long road trip to Fort Walton Beach and came back with a 52-43 win in Region 1-5A.

Providence, the top seed in Region 1-3A, battled past Tallahassee’s Florida High for a 45-42 win.

In Region 1-2A, St. Johns Country Day bounced Munroe 58-44. The Spartans will host either NFEI or University Christian in Friday’s regional finals.

Regional semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-6A

(1) Oakleaf 79, (4) Crestview 46

Region 1-5A

(3) Ridgeview 52, (2) Fort Walton Beach 43

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 70, (5) Ribault 43

(2) Rutherford 51, (3) Bolles 50

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 45, (4) Florida High 42

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 58, (4) Quincy Munroe 44

(2) NFEI (15-8) at (3) University Christian (13-5), late

Regional finals

Games Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 1-6A

(7) Land O’Lakes (20-4) at (1) Oakleaf (25-2)

Region 1-5A

(3) Ridgeview (22-7) at (1) Daytona Beach Mainland (18-8)

Region 1-4A

(2) Rutherford (25-1) at (1) Bishop Kenny (28-1)

Region 1-3A

(2) Gainesville P.K. Yonge (16-3) at (1) Providence (21-5)

Region 1-2A

(2) NFEI (15-8) OR (3) University Christian (13-5) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (18-5)