Gators Breakdown: Top offensive targets for the Florida Gators Class of 2024

Gators fans are hoping the great start to the Class of 2024 is a sign of things to come on the recruiting trail.

The Florida Gators are off to a great start to the recruiting class of 2024. Four recruits have already pledged to the orange and blue and there are plenty of interested prospects to make this Billy Napier’s best class yet.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to break down targets for the offensive side of the ball.

