Girls high school soccer playoffs ‘23: Bartram Trail, St. Johns Country Day back in title games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s back to familiar territory for area girls soccer royalty.

St. Johns Country Day and Bartram Trail are headed for next week’s championship games after winning regional final matches on Friday night. The Spartans demolished True North 8-0 in the Class 2A state semifinals to reach their 12th consecutive championship game. St. Johns has played in — and won — every title game in its classification (1A or 2A) every season since 2012. A victory would tie St. Johns with St. Thomas Aquinas for the most girls soccer titles in Florida history. Aquinas has 15.

St. Johns will face Lakeland Christian on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. in DeLand.

Bartram took care of a familiar opponent in the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Cypress Bay. The Bears beat Cypress Bay in the championship game in both 2020 and ‘21. Bartram will face either Boca Raton or Palm Harbor University on Friday in DeLand at 7:05 p.m.

In the last five years, the Bears (20-0-2) have lost to four schools a combined six times — Stanton (Dec. 20, 2018), Montverde (Feb. 15, 2019; Dec. 7, 2019; Dec. 12, 2020), St. Johns Country Day (Nov. 19, 2020) and Creekside in the regional semifinals in 2022. They enter the state championship game having lost just once in their final 55 games.

State semifinals

Friday’s results

Class 7A

Bartram Trail 1, Cypress Bay 0

Class 4A

Orlando Bishop Moore 4, Stanton 0

Class 3A

Montverde Academy 2, Bolles 0

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day 8, True North 0