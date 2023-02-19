Clay, Suwannee girls weightlifters shine in bringing home team, individual titles

It was a successful state tournament weekend for a slew of girls high school weightlifters.

Clay High won the 2A state meet, while Suwannee took top honors in Class 1A. Both the Blue Devils and Bulldogs swept the traditional and Olympic-scoring divisions.

Clay’s Emma Heck won the 129-pound division in both with an aggregate total of 375 pounds. Heck also won top lifter honors in Class 2A. Teammate Kyleigh LaFary won the unlimited division with a 450-pound total. Fleming Island also had a solid showing with Autumn Leviston winning the traditional 110-pound division with a 325-pound total. Leviston’s bench press weight of 180 pounds set a state record.

In Class 3A, Creekside’s Kailey Papas won the 139-pound division in both the traditional and Olympic scoring categories. She had a total of 405 pounds.

For Suwannee, the Bulldogs were all over the podium. Savannah White’s win in the Olympic unlimited division (355-pound total) was Suwannee’s lone individual victory, but the Bulldogs had six other lifters finish in the top five in the Olympic scoring. In traditional, the Bulldogs had seven lifters in the top five.

Also in 1A, Fort White’s Katie Griffith earned top lifter honors with a Malone scoring total of 353.296.

Class 3A

Traditional scoring (finishers in top five listed)

Team results: No local teams in top 10.

139 pounds: 1. Kailey Papas (Creekside), 405 total.

169 pounds: 5. Ivy Gunn (Oakleaf), 375 total.

Olympic scoring (finishers in top five listed)

Team results: 8. Bartram Trail, 9.

101 pounds: 3. Haley Earnest (Bartram), 235 total.

139 pounds: 1. Kailey Papas (Creekside), 405 total.

169 pounds: 2. Ivy Gunn (Oakleaf), 375 total.

183 pounds: 2. Adrianna Matarelli (Bartram), 335 total.

Class 2A

Traditional scoring (finishers in top five listed)

Team results: 1. Clay, 25; 8. Fleming Island, 7.

Top lifter: Emma Heck (Clay).

110 pounds: 1. Autumn Leviston (Fleming), 325 total.

129 pounds: 1. Emma Heck (Clay), 375 total; 3. Logan Green (Paxon), 325 total; 4. Adriana Dimeo (Ridgeview), 315 total.

139 pounds: 2. Akira Roberson (Riverside), 335 total.

154 pounds: 4. Janiyah Stevens (Clay), 385 total; 5. Malorie Pippins (Baker County), 355 total.

183 pounds: 2. Annalee Harbison (Clay), 395 total.

Unlimited: 1. Kyleigh LaFary (Clay), 4e50 total; 2. Cara Zuaro (Menendez), 425 total; 4. Kenya Tinajero (Clay), 400; 5. Kendra Davis (Baker County), 385 total.

Olympic scoring (finishers in top five listed)

Team results: 1. Clay, 29.

Top lifter: Emma Heck (Clay).

129 pounds: 1. Emma Heck (Clay), 375 total; 3. Adriana Dimeo (Ridgeview), 315; 5. Logan Green (Paxon), 280.

139 pounds: 3. Morgan Pratt (Ponte Vedra), 320 total.

154 pounds: 3. Janiyah Stevens (Clay), 345 total.

183 pounds: 2. Annalee Harbison (Clay), 340 total.

199 pounds: 5. Ansley Lyda (Clay), 320 total.

Unlimited: 1. Kyleigh LaFary (Clay), 390 total; 3. Kenya Tinajero (Clay), 345 total; 4. Cara Zuaro (Menendez), 335 total.

Class 1A

Traditional scoring (finishers in top five listed)

Team results: 1. Suwannee, 28.

Top lifter: Katie Griffith (Fort White).

101 pounds: 4. Ymira Passmore (Palatka), 220 total; 5. Tobie Peterson (Suwannee), 220 total.

110 pounds: 2. Cheyenne Morgan (Suwannee), 265 total; 3. Breanna Rodriguez (Suwannee), 265 total.

119 pounds: 5. Kaylee Carolan (Wolfson), 305 total.

129 pounds: 4. Johanna Alicea (Suwannee), 280 total.

154 pounds: 5. Julia Weiser (Fernandina Beach), 325 total.

169 pounds: 3. Kaylee Wright (Keystone Heights), 340 total.

183 pounds: 2. Maddie Carte (Suwannee), 370 total.

199 pounds: 2. Takeirra Bakken (Bradford), 400 total; 4. Kaliona Cuffy (Suwannee), 345 total.

Unlimited: 3. Autumn Latreille (Suwannee), 385 total; 5. Taryn O’Hara (Suwannee), 375 total.

Olympic scoring (finishers in top five listed)

Team results: 1. Suwannee, 35.

101 pounds: 2. Tobie Peterson (Suwannee), 220 total.

110 pounds: 3. Cheyenne Morgan (Suwannee), 235 total; 4. Breanna Rodriguez (Suwannee), 235 total.

119 pounds: 5. Katie Griffith (Fort White), 280 total.

129 pounds: 3. Addison Frisbee (St. Johns CD), 275 total; 5. Sophia Milian (Wolfson), 265 total.

169 pounds: 3. Kaylee Wright (Keystone Heights), 290 total.

183 pounds: 2. Maddie Carte (Suwannee), 330 total; 3. Raven Lovencin (Beachside), 305 total.

199 pounds: 2. Kaliona Cuffy (Suwannee), 345 total.

Unlimited: 1. Savannah White (Suwannee), 355 total; 2. Autumn Latreille (Suwannee), 350 total.