Hilliard hires former Dolphins RB Daniel Thomas as its new head coach

Hilliard graduate Daniel Thomas of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against the St. Louis Rams in the third quarter during a preseason game on August 28, 2014 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 14-13. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hilliard is turning to a familiar name to lead its football program.

The Red Flashes hired alum and former NFL player Daniel Thomas to lead the football program. Thomas is a big name in Nassau County. He starred at both safety and quarterback at Hilliard before going on to college and later the NFL. Thomas was a second-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2011. Hilliard athletic director Jason Collins confirmed the hire on Monday.

Thomas played four seasons with the Dolphins before training camp stints with the Bears and then Miami again in 2015 and ‘16 before his NFL career ended.

Thomas graduated from Hilliard in 2006 and went on to Northwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to Kansas State. Thomas shined with the Wildcats, rushing for 2,850 yards and 30 touchdowns in two seasons.

Thomas replaces Waylon Cox, who led Hilliard to an 8-3 record and a playoff berth in his lone season.

High school football coaching changes

School Former coach New coach Atlantic Coast Mike Montemayor Step Durham Bartram Trail Darrell Sutherland Cory Johns Christ’s Church Koreen Burch Vacant Fleming Island Damenyum Springs Chad Parker Hilliard Waylon Cox Daniel Thomas Jackson Christopher Foy Vacant Keystone Heights Chuck Dickinson Steve Reynolds Menendez Matt Potak Ben White Oakleaf Marcus Miller (interim) Christopher Foy Tocoi Creek Mike Kolakowski Vacant West Nassau Rickey Armstrong Gunnar Cox Wolfson Step Durham Jermaine Wilson

It has been an active offseason for area coaching moves, especially in St. Johns and Nassau counties. Bartram Trail’s Darrell Sutherland and Menendez’s Matt Potak also resigned following the season. In Nassau, Gunnar Cox replaced Rickey Armstrong at West Nassau. And Hilliard’s position came open Tuesday.