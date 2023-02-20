Jaguars losing passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter to rival Colts, report

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Green Bay Packers during first half action at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are losing another important assistant coach, and this time, to an AFC South rival.

Jacksonville passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is taking the offensive coordinator job with the Colts, according to ESPN. Cooter also had interviews with the Buccaneers and Panthers but was not offered those positions.

Cooter was the offensive coordinator for the Lions for three seasons and spent two with the Jets as the team’s running backs coach. Cooter was on staff with the Eagles as a consultant before being hired to Doug Pederson’s staff in Jacksonville.

On Pederson’s staff with the Jaguars, Cooter helped a passing game with Trevor Lawrence at the helm take a massive step forward in 2022. Lawrence was added to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Patrick Mahomes and helped lead Jacksonville to the AFC South title and to a playoff win.

Cooter will join new coach Shane Steichen’s staff in Indianapolis as the franchise looks to find stability for an offense that has languished since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in 2019.

It’s the second notable loss for the Jacksonville coaching staff since the season ended. Chris Jackson left as receivers coach for the University of Texas. Jacksonville hired Chad Hall to replace him.