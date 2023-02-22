Boys high school basketball ‘23: BK, Providence, Ribault lead 7 area teams to regional finals

Seven area teams are in the regional finals on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area boys high school basketball teams remain standing in the state playoffs, with some heavyweight all-local showdowns headed this way next.

All of the area’s top-seeded teams won in Wednesday’s second round — Ponte Vedra crushed Gulf Breeze (51-32) in Region 1-6A; Ribault drilled Bay (69-50) in 1-4A; Providence plastered Master’s Academy, 67-27, in 1-3A; and North Florida Educational edged Crossroad Academy 94-84 in 1-2A.

That sets up two colossal showdowns for Friday night, with state semifinal berths on the line.

Ribault will host Bishop Kenny. The Crusaders topped Paxon 51-44 in the second round. And Impact Christian will visit NFEI. The Lions beat St. Joseph 50-33. Impact and NFEI have made that region their showcase. Those teams have been constants in Lakeland during their tenure.

Regional semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-6A

(1) Ponte Vedra 51, (4) Gulf Breeze 32

(2) Gainesville 47, (3) Oakleaf 42

Region 1-5A

(1) Mainland 32, (4) Riverside 29

(3) Columbia 69, (2) Booker T. Washington 55

Region 1-4A

(1) Ribault 69, (5) Bay 50

(3) Bishop Kenny 51, (2) Paxon 44

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 67, (5) Master’s Academy 27

Region 1-2A

(1) NFEI 94, (5) Crossroad Academy 85

(2) Impact Christian 50, (3) St. Joseph 33

Regional finals

Games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-6A

(2) Gainesville (23-6) at (1) Ponte Vedra (21-6)

Region 1-5A

(3) Columbia (20-9) at (1) Mainland (23-5)

Region 1-4A

(3) Bishop Kenny (21-8) at (1) Ribault (24-4)

Region 1-3A

(2) Florida High (27-2) at (1) Providence (27-2)

Region 1-2A

(2) Impact Christian (20-8) at (1) NFEI (21-8)