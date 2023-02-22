Gators Breakdown: Patrick Toney leaving the Florida Gators | Austin Armstrong next DC

Toney leaves Florida for the NFL after one season

Florida Gators co-DC Patrick Toney will be taking a job with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. According to reports, Toney will be accepting a role as a defensive assistant and that Billy Napier already has his guy in Alabama defensive assistant Austin Armstrong.

David Waters reacts to this news on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

