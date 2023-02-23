Flagler Palm Coast football coach Robert Paxia leaving alma mater for position in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flagler Palm Coast is on the search for a head football coach after Robert Paxia announced his resignation on Thursday afternoon.

Paxia spent two years with the Bulldogs and led FPC to the District 3-4S title last season. He was officially 10-11 during his time there, although that record included four forfeit losses for reporting an academically ineligible player.

Paxia returned to his alma mater FPC from Lake Gibson where he went 23-3 in two seasons. Paxia told News4JAX that he was leaving FPC for a position in Georgia, a common step in the profession for Florida coaches. Sunshine State coaches are paid a pittance for coaching. The supplement in Flagler County is $4,500 per year.

“Two years ago my family and I made the decision to return to FPC from Lake Gibson,” Paxia posted on Twitter. “It has been a great and wonderful journey. We were able to accomplish many things in this two year period like winning the 4th district title in the history of our school. I would like to thank everyone for the support in the past two years and it is very clear FPC is on track to continue being very successful. Today I am stepping down as the Head Football Coach but I will always be a Bulldog!”

High school football coaching changes

School Former coach New coach Atlantic Coast Mike Montemayor Step Durham Bartram Trail Darrell Sutherland Cory Johns Christ’s Church Koreen Burch Vacant Columbia Demetric Jackson Brian Allen Flagler Palm Coast Robert Paxia Vacant Fleming Island Damenyum Springs Chad Parker Hilliard Waylon Cox Daniel Thomas Jackson Christopher Foy Vacant Keystone Heights Chuck Dickinson Steve Reynolds Menendez Matt Potak Ben White Oakleaf Marcus Miller (interim) Christopher Foy Tocoi Creek Mike Kolakowski Vacant West Nassau Rickey Armstrong Gunnar Cox Wolfson Step Durham Jermaine Wilson

It has been an active offseason for area coaching moves, especially in St. Johns and Nassau counties. Bartram Trail’s Darrell Sutherland, Menendez’s Matt Potak and Tocoi Creek’s Mike Kolakowski all resigned following the season. In Nassau, Gunnar Cox replaced Rickey Armstrong at West Nassau. And Hilliard’s position was filled by alum Daniel Thomas, who played in the NFL after being a second-round pick of the Dolphins.