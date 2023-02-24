Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators WR Coach Keary Colbert heading to the NFL

Keary Colbert is the third coach to leave for the NFL in two days for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators continue to experience coaching turnover, as another coach is leaving for the NFL. Keary Colbert, the Gators’ WR coach, will be taking the same position with the Denver Broncos.

David Waters reacts to this news on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

