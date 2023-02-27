76º

Rangers' Miller ejected for spitting at Kings' Doughty

Associated Press

Tags: T.J. Oshie, Sports, K'Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren, Drew Doughty
Linesman Kilian McNamara, left, talks to New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) after Miller received a penalty during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period of Sunday’s game.

Miller’s absence left the Rangers with just five defensemen the remainder of the game — the second time in two days they’ve had to finish a game a player short at the position.

Ryan Lindgren left New York’s game at Washington on Saturday with an apparent left shoulder injury after a hit into the boards from T.J. Oshie in the first period.

