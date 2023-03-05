Matanzas wins state championship in girls wrestling; Middleburg’s Cruce takes individual crown

The Matanzas girls wrestling team won the state championship on Saturday.

The Pirates won the first team state championship in the newest sanctioned sport. They racked up 124 points, headlined by five grapplers finishing in the top five. Matanzas finished third last year, the first individual bracket tournament for girls in state history. Orlando Freedom, last year’s state champ, finished second with 107 points.

Kendall Bibla of Matanzas won by major decision (15-4) in the 145-pound final. Also bringing home a championship was Middlerbug’s Cheyenne Cruce who won a 2-0 decision at 190 pounds.

Girls wrestling state championship

Team scores

1. Matanzas, 124; (tie) 5. Middleburg, 57; 7. Bartram Trail, 46; 9. Oakleaf, 42.5; 10. Ponte Vedra, 42.

Individual results

Weight class, place, wrestler, school, outcome

100: 3. Gracie Bradshaw (Middleburg) win by pin, 3:08.

105: 2. Adrianna Barrientos (Oakleaf), loss by 5-2 decision in final.

110: 3. Mariah Mills (Matanzas), win by major decision, 13-2.

115: 3. Erin Rizzuto (Ponte Vedra), win by major decision, 12-3.

120: 2. Christina Borgmann (Matanzas), loss by pin at 5:17 in final.

125: 5. Tiana Fries (Matanzas), win by 5-4 decision.

130: 2. Brielle Bibla (Matanzas), lost by 6-3 decision in final.

135: 3. Aubrinna Apple (Clay), win by pin, 5:06.

140: 3. Olivia Richie (Ponte Vedra), win by pin, 1:43.

145: 1. Kendall Bibla (Matanzas), win by major decision, 15-4.; 2. Katherine Stewart (Bartram Trail), loss by major decision, 15-4.

155: 3. Ava Burre (Bartram Trail), win by pin, 3:28.

170: 3. Jayla Harrison (Oakleaf), win by pin, 1:45.

190: 1. Cheyenne Cruce (Middleburg), win by 2-0 decision.