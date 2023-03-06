Gators Breakdown: First look at the 2023 Florida Gators as spring practice get underway

Billy Napier addresses his team after the first spring practice of 2023.

The Florida Gators have begun their spring practice and have taken the field for the first time in 2023.

David Waters discusses the roster update for the 2023 squad, as some players find themselves in new positions. In addition, Billy Napier shares his thoughts on starting practice without a couple of position coaches and the qualities new DC Austin Armstrong brings to the program. Finally, David shares insider practice news and notes.

