Gators Breakdown: Russ Callaway hired as TE Coach | Retooling the offensive line and defensive backs

Billy Napier promotes from within his staff to find his next tight ends coach

The Florida Gators have many changes to sort through this spring, particularly in the offensive line and defensive back rooms. The offensive line will be adding a few new players through the transfer portal, while the defensive back room will now be under the guidance of Corey Raymond.

On this Gators Breakdown, David Waters discusses these changes and shares insight from offensive tackle Austin Barber and cornerback Jason Marshall on the adjustments.

