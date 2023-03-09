Gators Breakdown: Rob Sale goes in-depth on the Florida Gators OL | Powell-Ryland excited for new-look defense

OC/OL Coach Rob Sale shares what the Gators' offensive line looks like in the early part of spring practice

The Florida Gators have been busy in the offseason, making a number of changes to the offensive line. With all of the new pieces, there were some questions on how they would fit together. However, Florida’s Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach, Rob Sale, has provided some insight on how the line is coming together in spring practice.

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters discusses the lineup along the offensive line as well as shares Antwaun Powell-Ryland’s excitement on new Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong.

