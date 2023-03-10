80º

Sports

Players 2023: World’s top-ranked golfer Jon Rahm withdraws before second round

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: TPC Sawgrass, The Players, Golf, The Players Championship
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the pin straw on the 15th fairway during the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world, withdrew from The Players Championship shortly before his second-round tee time on Friday.

Rahm was 1-under 71 and trailed first-round leader Chad Ramey by seven strokes entering Friday. The PGA Tour said Rahm was suffering from illness. That leaves one of the tournament’s marquee threesomes down to just two. Rahm was playing with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Rahm had been surging this year, winning three tournaments and finishing tied for seventh or better in six of his seven starts. Rahm has won the Genesis Invitational, the American Express and the Sentry Tournament of Championships in 2023.

Rahm’s best finish at TPC Sawgrass was a T9 in 2021.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter