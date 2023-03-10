Players 2023: World’s top-ranked golfer Jon Rahm withdraws before second round

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the pin straw on the 15th fairway during the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world, withdrew from The Players Championship shortly before his second-round tee time on Friday.

Rahm was 1-under 71 and trailed first-round leader Chad Ramey by seven strokes entering Friday. The PGA Tour said Rahm was suffering from illness. That leaves one of the tournament’s marquee threesomes down to just two. Rahm was playing with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Rahm had been surging this year, winning three tournaments and finishing tied for seventh or better in six of his seven starts. Rahm has won the Genesis Invitational, the American Express and the Sentry Tournament of Championships in 2023.

Rahm’s best finish at TPC Sawgrass was a T9 in 2021.