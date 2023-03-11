Heading to The Players on Saturday? Here’s what you need to know

A general view is seen as Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks to the fourth green during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship came to an early end on Friday thanks to a round of nasty weather rolling through. The second round was suspended just before 4:30 p.m. That means a good portion of the second round will be finished Saturday morning.

Saturday at TPC Sawgrass is generally the best day of the tournament. It’s always packed with more casual fans than any other day of the event.

Who’s in the lead?

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson share the lead at 8 under. Both were 4 under on the day, with Bezuidenhout through 14 holes and Svensson through 11. The leader in the clubhouse is Players Championship rookie Ben Griffin. He’s T3 overall but sits at 6 under for the tournament.

Island green was tough

In the second round, a total of 21 balls went into the water on the famous No. 17 hole.

You may see a Jaguars player or two

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been at The Players at least twice this week. He was spotted near No. 17 on Friday. As you’d expect, Lawrence engaged with fans once he was spotted and signed autographs. Jamal Agnew and Chad Muma, among other players, have been around, too. There’s a good chance of players at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday, too. Keep your eyes peeled.

Man of the people. pic.twitter.com/AdtMXio1ZA — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) March 10, 2023

The parking and tickets

Parking passes are sold out for Saturday. They are still available on the verified resale market. As of Friday afternoon, the lowest parking was $70. Tickets are available for purchase. Cost is $120 for a Stadium pass. Those with a ticket are able to bring in up to two youth, ages 15 and under, to the event free.

Cheat sheet for free parking

Shuttle. Shuttle. Shuttle. For those who live in and around Nocatee, a free shuttle service is open on Saturday. Fans can park for free at Palm Valley Academy (700 Bobcat Lane), Valley Ridge Academy (105 Greenleaf Drive) and Pine Island Academy (805 Pine Island Rd) and then take a shuttle to TPC Sawgrass. It will drop fans off in front of the Nicklaus entrance. With parking sold out, it’s an easy option for fans looking to get to the tournament and save.

How about that weather?

The forecast Saturday looks gorgeous, a change from how things ended on Friday.