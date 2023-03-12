Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators defense under Austin Armstrong will “negotiate with a hammer.”

Austin Armstrong brings energy to the defensive side of the ball for the Gators.

The most significant change for the Florida Gators in Billy Napier’s second season is the hiring of Austin Armstrong as defensive coordinator, replacing the departed Patrick Toney.

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters discusses the change and highlights Armstrong’s emphasis on “negotiating with a hammer.” Additionally, defenders Jaydon Hill and Justus Boone share their thoughts on the changes to the defensive side of the ball.

