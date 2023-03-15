Gators Breakdown: Billy Gonzalez returning as Florida Gators WR coach

Billy Gonzalez returns to Gainesville for his third stint as Gators WR coach.

A familiar face will be on the sidelines in 2023 as Billy Napier hires Billy Gonzalez as the wide receivers coach replacing the departed Keary Colbert.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters chats with Gators Breakdown Plus members for their reactions as Gonzalez makes his return to Gainesville.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher