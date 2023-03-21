News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: Unbeaten Bolles makes move to No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6 will be published Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through March 20 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Bolles (11-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Cambridge (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Catholic B.R. (Louisiana), Gulf Breeze, Nease, Pope, Providence, St. Thomas More (Louisiana), South Walton.

Glance: For the first time in the Super 6 rankings, a team other than Ponte Vedra is atop the rankings. The Bulldogs’ closest game this season is a three-goal win over Cardinal Mooney. The schedule hasn’t been as daunting as Ponte Vedra, but Bolles has handled all challenges. The Bulldogs have a tough, tough week ahead, starting with a Tuesday night game at JU against Dublin Jerome, which just handed previous No. 1 Ponte Vedra a 13-11 loss. Then it’s home against Bartram Trail on Wednesday and then the Rivalry on the River Saturday at 6 p.m. against defending South Carolina state champ Lucy Beckham. Daylin John (43 goals), Gavin Boree (37 goals), Parker Kane (33 goals) and Caleb Coleman (32 goals) have led the Bulldogs on the attack.

2. (1) Ponte Vedra (9-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Allatoona (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Creekside, Nease, Plant, St. Edward’s, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.

Glance: Struggled with the decision to move Ponte Vedra out of the top spot, even riding a two-game losing streak, because its level of competition is beyond what any local team plays. The Sharks are 2-2 since our last our last pre-Spring Break Super 6. They handled previous No. 4 Creekside (13-1) and then edged St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (16-14). Their two losses have come in the last two games. The Sharks got beaten soundly by Bullis (Maryland), 14-2, then lost a slugfest to Dublin Jerome out of Ohio, 13-11. The tough schedule doesn’t let up. Ponte Vedra has defending South Carolina state champ Lucy Beckham on Friday before a showdown against Winter Park in the Rivalry on the River on Saturday. The Sharks ended Winter Park’s season last year in the state playoffs. That is the headlining matchup of the two-day event. Ponte Vedra’s only loss to a state team is a 9-8, OT setback to unbeaten Lake Mary.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (6-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, Forest, Oak Hall.

Glance: Bartram went 2-0 since our last Super 6 before Spring Break. The Bears clubbed Sandalwood (16-0) and then handled a very good Episcopal (8-2). They’ve got two games this week, with a big one at No. 1 Bolles on Wednesday. Then, it’s St. Augustine at home on Friday.

4. (4) Creekside (8-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Chiles, Flagler Palm Coast, Fletcher, Providence, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

Glance: The Knights went 2-1 since our last Super 6 before Spring Break. Creekside had Ws over Flagler Palm Coast (8-7) and Bishop Moore (8-5). The loss was a 13-1 rout at the hands of previous No. 1 Ponte Vedra. They host Nease on Wednesday before a Rivalry on the River game against Gulliver Prep on Friday at 8 p.m.

5. (5) Episcopal (7-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Ocala Forest, Richmond Hill, Savannah Christian.

Glance: A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, a 21-0 blowout of Matanzas and an 8-2 loss to No. 3 Bartram Trail. There’s a very good test on Tuesday against No. 6 St. Augustine before games later in the week against Gulliver Prep (Thursday) and Gainesville Buchholz (Saturday in the Rivalry on the River).

6. (6) St. Augustine (9-2, Class 2A)

Notable win: Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Menendez, Pensacola Catholic.

Glance: A 3-1 mark since Spring Break and I’ve got the Yellow Jackets in at No. 6 this week ahead of Nease. St. Augustine beat Fleming Island (10-9), Father Lopez (16-3) and previously unbeaten Pensacola Catholic (13-11). Their loss was a big one, 17-3 to Gulf Breeze. They’ve got No. 5 Episcopal at home on Tuesday night before a showdown against Bartram Trail on Friday night.

Others

Flagler Palm Coast (5-6, Class 2A); Fleming Island (4-7, Class 2A); Fletcher (5-4, Class 2A); Menendez (5-4, Class 1A); Providence (6-3, Class 1A); Nease (7-3, Class 2A).