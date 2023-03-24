Coming soon: NFL announces dates for Jaguars organized team activities

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has made a big task in front of him in rebuilding the Jaguars. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The second offseason for Doug Pederson as the Jaguars head coach is taking shape.

On Friday, the NFL announced the dates for the start of offseason workouts and organized team activities (OTAs).

The Jaguars will open offseason workouts on April 17. That date was known since the Jaguars have a returning head coach, that’s when other teams with the same coaching situation can begin.

OTA dates are as follows:

May 22-23

May 25

May 30-31

June 2

June 5-8

Because the Jaguars’ training complex is not expected to be completed in time, OTAs will be held in TIAA Bank Field.

Under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, no live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. According to the league, Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2023 may begin on May 15. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club’s post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

Other key dates in the NFL offseason include May 2, the deadline for clubs to exercise the fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. For the Jaguars, that includes K’Lavon Chaisson, who is not expected to have his fifth-year option picked up.

The league meetings are scheduled for May 22-24 in Phoenix.

July 17 is also an important date for the Jaguars. That is the last day to sign players who have been designated as Franchise players to sign long-term contracts. The Jaguars tagged tight end Evan Engram as the franchise player, but the team would like to ink him to a longer contract to keep him in Jacksonville and to proved more salary cap flexibility.