Gators Breakdown: Micah Mazzccua intends to transfer from Florida? | DJ Lagway on campus with elite WR Jeremiah Smith

Micah Mazzccua recently transferred from Baylor to be an instant contributor along the Gators offensive line

The Florida Gators received some bad news on Thursday evening as offensive linemen Micah Mazzccua announced his intentions to transfer in a since deleted tweet.

“Appreciate Coach Napier and his staff but I feel it’s best for me to put myself back in the portal,” Mazzccua wrote on Twitter.

David Waters reacts to this news as well as the good news of elite wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, making his way to campus with quarterback commit, DJ Lagway.

