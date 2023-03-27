Awards season: Taliah Scott adds Miss Basketball honor to growing resume

St. Johns Country Day guard Taliah Scott, shown at practice for the McDonald's All-American Game, was named Miss Basketball on Monday. She's just the fifth local girls star to receive that honor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taliah Scott keeps on stacking the honors up.

The latest one — the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball award.

Scott, the two-way guard from St. Johns Country Day School, was announced as the winner on Monday morning. The latest feat adds to a growing list of achievements that rank as one of the most glowing ever by an area basketball player, male or female, in area history.

Scott had a remarkable senior season for the Spartans. She finished the year with a 36.2 points per game scoring average, a number that led Florida and ranked fourth in the country. She hit a walk-off free throw with no time left to send St. Johns to a 50-49 win over NFEI in the regional final.

That put the Spartans in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. St. Johns ultimately lost to eventual state champ Faith Christian in the Class 2A state semifinals. Scott had 47 points in that game, a number that all but crystalized her status as the state’s best player.

Scott is just the fifth winner of the Miss Basketball honor in area history. She joins Dorian Williams (2002) and Rennia Davis (2017), both of Ribault, Bartram Trail’s Steffi Sorensen (2006) and Nease’s Camille Hobby (2019) as previous local winners.

Scott finished her career with 2,735 points, one of the most in area history, and not far behind Williams’ mark of 2,780, a number regarded as sacred in girls basketball history.

The Miss Basketball honor follows in the wake of the Gatorade state player of the year and a McDonald’s All-American selection. Scott is in Houston now for the prestigious all-star game. The McDonald’s All-American game is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.