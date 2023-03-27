Gators Breakdown: Safety Josiah Davis commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators pick up their fifth commitment of the 2024 class with safety Josiah Davis pledging to the orange and blue.
David Waters dives into Davis’ commitment.
