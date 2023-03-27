Gators Breakdown: Safety Josiah Davis commits to the Florida Gators

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Josiah Davis is Florida's fifth commit for the Class of 2024

The Florida Gators pick up their fifth commitment of the 2024 class with safety Josiah Davis pledging to the orange and blue.

David Waters dives into Davis’ commitment.

