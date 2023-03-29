Gators Breakdown: Mertz, Miller, Brown battling for Florida starting QB | Napier reacts to first scrimmage

QB battle heating up for the Gators as the team completes first spring scrimmage

Graham Mertz, Jack Miller, and Max Brown are all vying for the Florida Gators starting quarterback job this spring.

On this episode, David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) take a closer look at the quarterback competition at the University of Florida. Additionally, hear from each quarterback about their progress and experiences as they compete on the field.

