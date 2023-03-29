68º

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Mertz, Miller, Brown battling for Florida starting QB | Napier reacts to first scrimmage

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Graham Mertz, Jack Miller, Max Brown
QB battle heating up for the Gators as the team completes first spring scrimmage (UAA Communications)

Graham Mertz, Jack Miller, and Max Brown are all vying for the Florida Gators starting quarterback job this spring.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

On this episode, David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) take a closer look at the quarterback competition at the University of Florida. Additionally, hear from each quarterback about their progress and experiences as they compete on the field.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.