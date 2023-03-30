Jacksonville’s Kaitlyn Schroeder shoots 76 in first round at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Kaitlyn Schroeder hits a shot on the 14th hole during the quarterfinals at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Jacksonville native Kaitlyn Schroeder said before the start of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur that she wanted to make some memories and play well.

In the first round, she may have made memories, but she’ll look to bounce back after a first-round 76 that included bogeys on three of her final four holes at Champions Retreat.

Playing with her father, Scott, the UNF golf coach as her caddie, Schroeder parred the first two holes before a bogey at the third. She then parred four straight until a bogey at the eighth left her at two-over par 38 at the turn.

Then on 11, Schroeder recorded her only birdie of the round. That got the University of Alabama freshman to one over par. But bogeys on 15, 16, and 17 spoiled the end of the round for her.

Coach, caddie and mentor. 🥹



Kaitlyn Schroeder's special bond with her father Scott continues to flourish and grow through the game of golf.#ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/vzIAEIMSsc — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) March 29, 2023

After one round, Schroeder, 18, stands tied for 43rd, 10 strokes behind the leader, Rose Zhang of the United States. The Stanford golfer and top-ranked amateur in the world shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead by a stroke over Sweden’s Andrea Lignell, who plays at the University of Mississippi.

Schroeder will have the chance to turn things around on Thursday. She tees off the 10th hole at 8:12 a.m. along with Kajsa Arwefjall of Sweden and Spain’s Carla Tejedo.

The top 30 golfers and ties advance to Saturday’s final round at the iconic Augusta National Golf Course. All golfers will get to play a practice round on Friday at the course that hosts the Masters.