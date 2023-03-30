Tracking locals on Opening Day rosters in Major League Baseball

Brett Wisely, a Sandalwood High School product, of the San Francisco Giants throws to first during the fifth inning of a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 02, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. Here are the local products who are on rosters for Opening Day. That includes Sandalwood High School graduate Brett Wisely, who will make his MLB debut with the Giants.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season. An * indicates a player on the injured list.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants*

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians

IF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals*