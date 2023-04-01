Mandarin QB Tramell Jones commits to Florida State

He still has two more years of high school football to play, but Mandarin quarterback Tramell Jones has verbally committed to Florida State.

The Mustangs’ quarterback started 10 games during his sophomore season, throwing 23 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in his sophomore year.

Jones committed on social media. And yes, News4Jax confirmed with the quarterback since it’s April Fool’s Day.

Jones is the second player in the class of 2025 to commit to FSU joining wide receiver D.L. Hardison from Melbourne.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell tweeted this out: