Down on the farm: Tracking area players in minor league baseball in 2023

From left to right, Austin Martin (Trinity Christian), Franklin German (UNF), DJ Stewart (Bolles) and Brett Wisely (Sandalwood) are some of the local products in minor league baseball this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new season in Major League Baseball and it’s a new season in the minors. News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball. The updated statistical list will be published weekly on Thursdays beginning April 13.

Players who finished last year in affiliate ball in the minors like Kyle Bird (Flagler), Willie Carter (Fort White) and Donnie Dewees (UNF) are now free agents. Others, like First Coast High product Justin Lawrence and JU hurler Michael Baumann have made the climb to MLB.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals