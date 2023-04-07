Down on the farm: Tracking area players in minor league baseball in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new season in Major League Baseball and it’s a new season in the minors. News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball. The updated statistical list will be published weekly on Thursdays beginning April 13.
Players who finished last year in affiliate ball in the minors like Kyle Bird (Flagler), Willie Carter (Fort White) and Donnie Dewees (UNF) are now free agents. Others, like First Coast High product Justin Lawrence and JU hurler Michael Baumann have made the climb to MLB.
Locals on minor league baseball rosters
Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate
P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox
P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox
P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates
P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays
P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox
IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds
P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies
P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs
IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox
P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates
OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays
P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays
P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox
P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees
P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins
C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox
P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels
P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins
OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals
CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins
P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers
IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees
OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets
P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants
C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers
P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays
P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs
OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets
P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds
2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays
P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants
2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants
OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals