Gators Breakdown: The Florida Gators have “unbelievable competition” among linebackers | Spring visits and commits?

Florida's LB room has more depth than it has had in quite some time.

With Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney departing, the linebacker position for the Florida Gators is wide open.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters shares thoughts on the “unbelievable competition” from linebackers coach Jay Bateman, as well as players Derek Wingo, Shemar James, and Scooby Williams.

Additionally, Florida hosted several top recruits this past weekend, with many more expected to attend this week for the spring game. Who should we keep an eye on for potential commitments this week?

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher