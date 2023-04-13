Down on the farm: Hot starts for Bolles grad Ferguson, Sandalwood’s Wisely

Austin Martin of the Minnesota Twins in action against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 27, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Has logged 3.2 innings pitched with 4 Ks, 7.36 ERA.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Whiffed a couple in 2 innings of work.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Is on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Placed on 60-day injured list last week.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .176 with HR, 5 RBI and 3 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Has 5 Ks in 3 innings of work, 3.00 ERA.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has whiffed one batter in an inning of work.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .308 with 2 RBI, 4 stolen bases and a run scored.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 6.75 ERA, 2 Ks in 4 IP.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .263 with 2 HR, 5 RBI.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 1-0 with 1.59 ERA, 10 Ks in 5.2 IP.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Logged 4.1 IP, 6 Ks in 4 games. Has 4.15 ERA.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Currently on 10-day injured list.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Has not recorded any statistics.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .273.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 1-0 with 5 Ks in 2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has logged an inning of work.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167 with a run scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Has not played after starting season on 7-day injured list.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not played.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Is on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .250 with 2 RBI, 5 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Appeared in 2 games with 2 Ks in 3 IP, 0.00 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .200 with HR, 6 RBI, a run scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-0 with 4 Ks in 3 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .071 with an RBI, 2 runs scored.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Has whiffed 2 in 1.1 IP. Has 0.00 ERA.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .091.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 1-1 with 3 Ks, 3.00 ERA in 3 IP.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Montgomery, Giants, Started season on MLB roster but now in Triple-A. Hitting .276 with 6 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 7 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .286 with 2 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored.