Jaguars sign DT DaVon Hamilton to big contract extension before draft, report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are keeping one of their stars on the defensive line in town, agreeing to a contract extension with defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, according to the NFL Network.
Hamilton’s deal is a three-year extension worth $34.5 million, according to the report. Of that number, $23 million is fully guaranteed. Hamilton was a third-round draft pick in 2020 out of Ohio State. He’s coming off a career year in Jacksonville, recording 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.
Hamilton’s extension makes it less likely the Jaguars focus on a defensive tackle in the first round of the NFL draft. The team extended Roy Robertson-Harris this offseason and also has Folorunso Fatukasi plugged in as starters in the base 3-4 defensive package.