Jaguars sign DT DaVon Hamilton to big contract extension before draft, report

DaVon Hamilton of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are keeping one of their stars on the defensive line in town, agreeing to a contract extension with defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, according to the NFL Network.

Hamilton’s deal is a three-year extension worth $34.5 million, according to the report. Of that number, $23 million is fully guaranteed. Hamilton was a third-round draft pick in 2020 out of Ohio State. He’s coming off a career year in Jacksonville, recording 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.

Hamilton’s extension makes it less likely the Jaguars focus on a defensive tackle in the first round of the NFL draft. The team extended Roy Robertson-Harris this offseason and also has Folorunso Fatukasi plugged in as starters in the base 3-4 defensive package.