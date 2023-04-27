Reports: Jaguars’ Cam Robinson to be suspended for PED violation

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson has reportedly violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will be suspended for an undisclosed amount of games at the start of the 2023 season, according to a report from SI.com.

SI.com’s John Shipley cited a “source close to the situation” in the report.

News4JAX Sports Analyst Frank Frangie said he’ll be surprised if Robinson’s suspension is fewer than four games and it could be as many as six.

The suspension could affect who the Jaguars take with the No. 24 overall pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.

“If indeed these reports are true, the Jags have known,” Frangie said. “It definitely could affect what they do in the draft.”

Frangie pointed out that the team’s other starting tackle, Jawaan Taylor, left during free agency, so tackle was already a position they might have been looking to fill.

“When you have a good team, there’s not as many needs,” he said.

Robinson, the Jaguars’ starting left tackle, was originally drafted by Jacksonville in the second round (34th overall) of the 2017 draft, and the team placed a franchise tag on Robinson in March 2021.

The Jaguars and Robinson reached a contract extension in June 2022. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Robinson signed a three-year deal worth a max total of $54 million with $33 million guaranteed.

In December 2022, Robinson injured the meniscus in his knee and missed the rest of the season.

Walker Little started in Robinson’s place for the remainder of the season, and Frangie said he is likely to start at left tackle again when the season opens.