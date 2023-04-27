Wait for it: Jaguars fans excited for later pick, DUUUVAL Draft Party

These rocking fans were among thousands watching the Jags' divisional-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Daily's Place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday night, and the Jaguars are celebrating with a DUUUVAL draft party.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaxson de Ville, the Roar and the drum line will all appear at the sold-out event at Daily’s Place.

The Jags have the 24th pick in the first round -- the first time in years the team isn’t picking in the top 10 -- and fans are ready to enjoy the wait.

Coming off a historic winning season, Jaguars fans are pumped for the team to do it all again!

Jaguars super fan David Mendenhall will be at the draft party and has kept an eye on all the options through the offseason.

“I really liked the guy from Florida, (guard O’Cyrus) Torrence. I really think that we need to we have a big investment with Trevor. We need to keep him safe and keep him going. With losing Jawaan Taylor, that was a big, huge hit for us this offseason,” Mendenhall said. “And then coming back with (Ben) Bartch and Cam (Robinson), both coming off injuries, I really think that we need to take care of that investment and make sure he’s protected this year.”

Fan Edgar Riddick said he looks forward to the feeling of city unity the team’s success brings.

“It brought a lot of positivity to the city and hopefully, we’ll get the same effect this coming season,” he said. “We’ll see.”

For Mendenhall, the team’s future starts with a “Super” and ends with a “Bowl.”

“I think it’s going to be in the next three years. This is our time; we’ve built an incredible team. And I mean, we are stacked -- offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “We really don’t have very many areas that need work. So, I think what they’re doing with the coaching system, keeping all the guys here. I think that was huge for us this offseason. And you know, we’re not done yet.”

For those joining the festivities for the draft party, parking lots open at 6 p.m. and Gates 1 and 4 will both open at 7 p.m.

The entertainment also starts at 7 p.m., and the draft kicks off right at 8 p.m.