Grading the Jaguars’ first-round selection of Anton Harrison

A cardboard cutout of Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars is seen prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening night of the NFL draft is in the books and the Jaguars (finally) made their first-round pick with Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison. Jacksonville traded down twice in the first round and added three additional draft picks for the second and third days (picks 130, 160 and 240).

Jamal St. Cyr, B+

I don’t love the pick, but I don’t hate it because of the trades. The Jaguars stockpiled some extra picks and still got the guy they ultimately wanted. The grade is a little lower because, with so much defensive talent on the board, it felt like there was more value on that side of the ball. But Harrison helps to address a need for the Jaguars, especially with Jawaan Taylor leaving in free agency and Cam Robinson getting suspended.

Adding talent to the O-line room was huge. Harrison can play both left and right tackle and he could also play some guard. It will be interesting to see where Harrison lands in the rotation as a rookie. But the pick makes it seem like an almost foregone conclusion that Robinson will be released after next season. The pick is definitely a need pick for now but it also was a pick with an eye towards the future.

Justin Barney, B

Let’s face it, offensive line help isn’t the most exciting pick in any draft. I get it. I’d have gone in the direction of an edge like Myles Murphy or Nolan Smith. But an investment in the offensive line is an investment in Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars will start 2023 without the tackles who started the 2022 season (Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson). Left guard Ben Bartch is likely to open the season on the injured list. Positional versatility on the line is huge for the Jaguars. In that aspect, I don’t mind the pick. Jacksonville needed to restock the offensive line with talent, be it in the draft or free agency. And free agency didn’t do much to instill confidence that a starter is among the signees.

Other grades

PFF: It graded the Harrison pick as good.

Sports Illustrated: It gave the selection a C+.

CBS Sports: Pete Prisco graded the pick a B+.

Yahoo!sports: It graded the pick an A.

Bleacher Report: It graded the pick a B.

Pro Football Network: It graded the pick a B-.

SB Nation: It graded the selection a B+.