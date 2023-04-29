Fifth round: Jaguars land impact defenders Abdullah, Johnson

FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Antonio Johnson was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continued building on defense in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Jacksonville selected Louisville edge rusher Yasir Abdullah with the first pick of the fifth round and then safety Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M Antonio Johnson at pick No. 160.

Both picks continue to add reinforcements to the defensive side of the ball for Jacksonville. Johnson (6-2, 198 pounds) was mocked to the Jaguars much earlier in numerous drafts. Picking him up in the fifth round is considered a steal for Jacksonville.

He had 164 tackle in three seasons and 14 tackles for loss. Johnson had just one career interception but provides some depth at the nickel cornerback spot currently held by Tre Herndon.

Abdullah, who was pick No. 136, fills another need for edge rusher and he’s an aggressive player that should see meaningful snaps in a reserve role. Abdullah had 23.5 career sacks and 43 tackles for loss, numbers that rank among some of the best in ACC history.

At 6-1 and 237 pounds, Abdullah is fast. He ran a 4.47 in the 40 at the combine.

Jacksonville added Florida’s Ventrell Miller and Oklahoma State’s Tyler Lacy in the fourth round earlier Saturday.