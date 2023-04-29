How’d they do? Grading the second day of the Jaguars’ draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are through the first two days of the NFL draft and they’ve added three players to the roster, including two on Friday night. Justin Barney and Jamal St. Cyr offer grades on Jacksonville’s second night of the draft. Rounds 4-7 continue on Saturday.

Second round

Jamal St. Cyr, C+

Let’s get Strange! The Jaguars needed to add some talent to a thin tight end room but not exactly one of the guys many of us had in mind. Brenton Strange was definitely a pick in the second round that left a lot of people going, “Who?? The pick fills a need but did they fill it with the right player? Strange is a good athlete and made the most of his opportunities at Penn State in the passing game, even if there weren’t very many. They get a passing grade for the pick, mostly because of how thin the tight end room is.

Justin Barney, C

Jacksonville needed to add to its tight end room. I don’t care what Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke said last week about them liking their current setup that includes all of two players (Gerrit Prince and Luke Farrell) under contract. Remember, Evan Engram remains unsigned. Is Strange really the answer? With the warchest of Day 3 picks amassed by Baalke, I’m surprised he didn’t trade up for a player like Michael Mayer or Sam LaPorta. I’d have leaned in that direction other than Strange. Is it a bad pick? Not necessarily. He had 11 touchdown catches in his career and is a big body who will help ease the loss of Chris Manhertz. It’s an average grade for me. No problem with the position, I’d just have liked a different tight end.

Third round

Jamal St. Cyr, B-

If you are a running back with a name like Tank, he’s got to be good. It is clear the Jaguars want to add some talent and firepower to their offense. Tank Bigsby adds depth to the backfield and should make a good duo with Travis Etienne. While running back wasn’t near the top of the Jaguars needs, adding depth has been a concern. I like Bigsby as a player but still think the Jaguars could have gone a better route with this pick.

Justin Barney, C

Jacksonville had a need for a big back to complement Etienne. It didn’t need to fill that position in the third round. I like Tank Bigsby. I don’t like the Jaguars going through the first two nights of the draft and not addressing edge. Jacksonville addressed two of my big units of concern in the draft (tight end and offensive line). But the need for an infusion of talent off the edge was imperative. I don’t understand stockpiling Day 3 draft picks and not using those to sneak into the second round or even the early third to get an edge rusher. I don’t dislike the Bigsby pick in general, just the round where he was selected. Edge and even a nickel back are far greater areas to shore up.