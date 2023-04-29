Jaguars add a Tank to their offense in the backfield

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars wrapped up the second night of the NFL draft with another pick on offense, selecting Auburn running back Tank Bigsby in the third round.

Bigsby is a significant change of pace back next to Travis Etienne. Bigsby (6-0, 210 pounds) gives the Jaguars a much bigger back to complement Etienne. He rushed for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns for Auburn last season.

It was no secret that Jacksonville needed to add a hammer-type back alongside Etienne. While the Clemson product was very good in his second year in the league after a Lisfranc injury as a rookie, Etienne did struggle at times with pounding the ball straight ahead. Bigsby is big and quick (4.56 in the 40), a perfect companion back to the explosive and shifty Etienne.

After spending their first two picks on offensive players (tackle and tight end) Jacksonville stayed true to the plan on that side of the ball with pick No. 88.

The Jaguars had traded down twice in both the first and second rounds, but stood pat in the third round to draft Bigsby.

The Bigsby selection likely doesn’t bode well for second-year player Snoop Conner. The Jaguars also added D’Ernest Johnson in free agency.

Earlier Friday night, after trading down twice, the Jaguars picked Penn State tight end Brenton Strange, who will complement the unsigned — but franchise tagged — Evan Engram.

On Thursday, the Jaguars traded down twice and picked up three additional picks in the process. They eventually picked Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison at No. 27.