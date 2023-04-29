Trinity Christian grad Chamarri Conner 1st local player off the board in NFL draft

Defensive back Chamarri Conner #22 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates his sack against the Furman Paladins in the first half at Lane Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trinity Christian graduate Chamarri Conner became the first local player selected in the NFL draft when he was taken by the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the fourth round on Saturday.

Conner, a safety from Virginia Tech, was the 119th overall selection. He becomes the second-highest player ever drafted out of Trinity Christian, right behind safety Guss Scott, who went 95th to the Patriots in 2004.

Conner ranks 10th all-time in career tackles with the Hokies (311). He had 7.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his career.

Trinity Christian NFL draft picks

Pos., Player, Round, Pick, Year

DB, Guss Scott, 3, 95, 2004

DB, Chamarri Conner, 4, 119, 2023

RB, Jamie Harper, 4, 130, 2011

CB, Shaun Wade, 5, 160, 2021

LB, Andre Smith, 7, 234, 2018

WR, Isaiah Ford, 7, 237, 2017

DL, Kendrick Norton, 7, 242, 2018