Trinity Christian grad Chamarri Conner 1st local player off the board in NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trinity Christian graduate Chamarri Conner became the first local player selected in the NFL draft when he was taken by the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the fourth round on Saturday.
Conner, a safety from Virginia Tech, was the 119th overall selection. He becomes the second-highest player ever drafted out of Trinity Christian, right behind safety Guss Scott, who went 95th to the Patriots in 2004.
Conner ranks 10th all-time in career tackles with the Hokies (311). He had 7.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his career.
Trinity Christian NFL draft picks
Pos., Player, Round, Pick, Year
DB, Guss Scott, 3, 95, 2004
DB, Chamarri Conner, 4, 119, 2023
RB, Jamie Harper, 4, 130, 2011
CB, Shaun Wade, 5, 160, 2021
LB, Andre Smith, 7, 234, 2018
WR, Isaiah Ford, 7, 237, 2017
DL, Kendrick Norton, 7, 242, 2018